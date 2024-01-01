rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953431
The Gate of the New Yoshiwara, frontispiece from the third volume of "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata kagami)" by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

