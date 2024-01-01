rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953437
The Courtesan Hanaogi of the Ogiya, with Child Attendants Yoshino and Tatsuta by Chôbunsai Eishi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Courtesan Hanaogi of the Ogiya, with Child Attendants Yoshino and Tatsuta by Chôbunsai Eishi

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Courtesan Hanaogi of the Ogiya, with Child Attendants Yoshino and Tatsuta by Chôbunsai Eishi

More