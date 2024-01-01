rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953488
The Seventh Month (Fumizuki), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni tsuki)" by Isoda Koryusai
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Seventh Month (Fumizuki), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni tsuki)" by Isoda Koryusai

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Seventh Month (Fumizuki), from the series "Fashionable Twelve Months (Furyu juni tsuki)" by Isoda Koryusai

More