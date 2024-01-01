rawpixel
Dawn at Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin akebono no kei), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo…
Dawn at Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin akebono no kei), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

