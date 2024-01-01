rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953551
View from the Summit of Mount Atago in Shiba (Shiba Atago sanjo no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige
View from the Summit of Mount Atago in Shiba (Shiba Atago sanjo no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

View from the Summit of Mount Atago in Shiba (Shiba Atago sanjo no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

