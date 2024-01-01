https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953551Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView from the Summit of Mount Atago in Shiba (Shiba Atago sanjo no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1987 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView from the Summit of Mount Atago in Shiba (Shiba Atago sanjo no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore