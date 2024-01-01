rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953582
Sumo Match in the Precints of the Ekoin Temple (Ekoin keidai sumo no zu), from the series "Ryogoku in the Eastern Capital…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sumo Match in the Precints of the Ekoin Temple (Ekoin keidai sumo no zu), from the series "Ryogoku in the Eastern Capital (Toto Ryogoku)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Sumo Match in the Precints of the Ekoin Temple (Ekoin keidai sumo no zu), from the series "Ryogoku in the Eastern Capital (Toto Ryogoku)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More