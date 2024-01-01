https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953805Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextToeizan Temple at Ueno (Ueno Toeizan no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Kitao ShigemasaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 792 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1980 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadToeizan Temple at Ueno (Ueno Toeizan no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Kitao ShigemasaMore