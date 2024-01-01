rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953807
The Actor Otani Hiroji III as Maruya Gorohachi in the Play Kotobuki Banzei Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Otani Hiroji III as Maruya Gorohachi in the Play Kotobuki Banzei Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fifth Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Otani Hiroji III as Maruya Gorohachi in the Play Kotobuki Banzei Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fifth Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More