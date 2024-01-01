rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953915
Crowds at the Year-end Fair at Kinryuzan Temple in Asakusa (Asakusa Kinryuzan toshi no ichi gunshu), from the series "Famous…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Crowds at the Year-end Fair at Kinryuzan Temple in Asakusa (Asakusa Kinryuzan toshi no ichi gunshu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Crowds at the Year-end Fair at Kinryuzan Temple in Asakusa (Asakusa Kinryuzan toshi no ichi gunshu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More