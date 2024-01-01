rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953950
The First Calligraphy of the New Year (Kissho hajime), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki mitsu…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The First Calligraphy of the New Year (Kissho hajime), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki mitsu no asa)" by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The First Calligraphy of the New Year (Kissho hajime), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki mitsu no asa)" by Torii Kiyonaga

More