rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954017
The Doll Festival, from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)" by Torii…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Doll Festival, from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)" by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Doll Festival, from the series "Precious Children's Games of the Five Festivals (Kodakara gosetsu asobi)" by Torii Kiyonaga

More