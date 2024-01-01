rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954143
Third Illustration of the Great Victory of Our Forces on the Yellow Sea (Kokai ni okeru wagagun no taisho, dai san zu) by…
Third Illustration of the Great Victory of Our Forces on the Yellow Sea (Kokai ni okeru wagagun no taisho, dai san zu) by Kobayashi Kiyochika

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

CC0 License

