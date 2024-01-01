https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954148Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEastern Ascent to the Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin higashizaka), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1995 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEastern Ascent to the Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin higashizaka), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore