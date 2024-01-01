rawpixel
Eastern Ascent to the Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin higashizaka), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital…
Eastern Ascent to the Kanda Myojin Shrine (Kanda Myojin higashizaka), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

