https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954186Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPrecincts of the Shiba Shinmei Shrine (Shiba Shinmei keidai), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 789 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1973 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPrecincts of the Shiba Shinmei Shrine (Shiba Shinmei keidai), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore