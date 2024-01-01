rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954246
Courtesans of the Kadokaneya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Courtesans of the Kadokaneya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata kagami)," vol. 2 by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Courtesans of the Kadokaneya, from the book "Mirror of Beautiful Women of the Pleasure Quarters (Seiro bijin awase sugata kagami)," vol. 2 by Katsukawa Shunsho

More