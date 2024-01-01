rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954355
The Sacred Dance at the Shinmei Shrine in Shiba at Dawn (Shiba Shinmei, Omiya gengyo kagura no zu), from the series "Famous…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Sacred Dance at the Shinmei Shrine in Shiba at Dawn (Shiba Shinmei, Omiya gengyo kagura no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Sacred Dance at the Shinmei Shrine in Shiba at Dawn (Shiba Shinmei, Omiya gengyo kagura no zu), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More