https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954369Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKogane Plain in Shimosa Province (Shimosa Koganehara), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fuji sanjurokkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 803 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2007 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKogane Plain in Shimosa Province (Shimosa Koganehara), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fuji sanjurokkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore