https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954393Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRabbit-Ear Irises in Autumn, from the series "Choicest Odes upon Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shuku awase, shiki no hana)" by Katsukawa ShunchôOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 909 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2273 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRabbit-Ear Irises in Autumn, from the series "Choicest Odes upon Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shuku awase, shiki no hana)" by Katsukawa ShunchôMore