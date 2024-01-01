rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954393
Rabbit-Ear Irises in Autumn, from the series "Choicest Odes upon Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shuku awase, shiki no hana)"…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rabbit-Ear Irises in Autumn, from the series "Choicest Odes upon Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shuku awase, shiki no hana)" by Katsukawa Shunchô

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Rabbit-Ear Irises in Autumn, from the series "Choicest Odes upon Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shuku awase, shiki no hana)" by Katsukawa Shunchô

More