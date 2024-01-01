rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Yagenbori, from the series "Fashionable Sands of Edo (Fuzoku Edo sunago)" by Katsukawa Shunchô
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

