https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954428Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYagenbori, from the series "Fashionable Sands of Edo (Fuzoku Edo sunago)" by Katsukawa ShunchôOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2243 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYagenbori, from the series "Fashionable Sands of Edo (Fuzoku Edo sunago)" by Katsukawa ShunchôMore