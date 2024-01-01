rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954462
Returning Sails at Yabase (Yabase kihan), section of a sheet from the series "Eight Views of Omi (Omi hakkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More