rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954505
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Goro in the play "Soga Koyomi Biraki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Goro in the play "Soga Koyomi Biraki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month by Torii Kiyotomo

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Goro in the play "Soga Koyomi Biraki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the first month by Torii Kiyotomo

More