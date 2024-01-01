https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954528Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNo. 4: Personally Arranged Flower (Teike no hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu IIOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1041 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2602 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNo. 4: Personally Arranged Flower (Teike no hana), from the series "A Comparison of Flowers (Hana awase)" by Yanagawa Shigenobu IIMore