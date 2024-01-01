rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954559
Spring View of the New Embankment at Shinobazu Pond (Shinobazu ike shin dote haru no kei), from the series "Newly Selected Famous Places in Edo (Shinsen Edo meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

