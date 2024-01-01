rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954574
The actors Ichimura Uzaemon XII as Tada Kurodo Yukitsuna and Bando Shuka as the ghost of Naruto no Mae by Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

