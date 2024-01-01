https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954668Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen on a boat at New Year imitating the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Utagawa Toyokuni IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 626 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1564 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWomen on a boat at New Year imitating the Seven Gods of Good Fortune by Utagawa Toyokuni IMore