https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Shioginu of the Tsutaya, from the series "Models for Fashion: New Designs as Fresh as Young Leaves (Hinagata wakana no hatsu moyo)" by Isoda Koryusai (Publisher)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

