https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954792Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextZenkoji Temple and the Ferry at Kawaguchi (Kawaguchi no watashi Zenkoji), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 821 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2053 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadZenkoji Temple and the Ferry at Kawaguchi (Kawaguchi no watashi Zenkoji), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore