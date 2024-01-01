https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954802Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Prince Takanori in the play "Kaeribana Eiyu Taiheiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1779 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 552 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1379 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Prince Takanori in the play "Kaeribana Eiyu Taiheiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the eleventh month, 1779 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore