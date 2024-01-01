https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954817Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe First Bath of the New Year (Yudono hajime), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki mitsu no asa)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 805 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2013 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe First Bath of the New Year (Yudono hajime), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki mitsu no asa)" by Torii KiyonagaMore