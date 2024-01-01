https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954833Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Princesses of the River (Kohi nijo), from the series "A Set of Ten Famous Numbers for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren meisu juban)" by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1082 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2706 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo Princesses of the River (Kohi nijo), from the series "A Set of Ten Famous Numbers for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren meisu juban)" by Yashima GakuteiMore