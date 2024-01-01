rawpixel
The actor Kataoka Nizaemon VII as Iyo no Taro disguised as Bantaro in the play "Seiwa Nidai Oyose Genji," performed at the Miyako Theater in the eleventh month, 1796 by Utagawa Toyokuni I

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

