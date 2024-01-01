rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954862
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

True View of Takanawa (Takanawa shinkei), section of a sheet from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

