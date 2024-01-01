rawpixel
The Actor Segawa Kikujiro I as Oshichi in the play "Shochikubai Kongen Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third month, 1732 by Nishimura Shigenobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

