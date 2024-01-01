rawpixel
Two dancing karako, from the series "Happiness and Long Life for the Mimasu Group (Mimasu fukurokuju)" by Totoya Hokkei
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

