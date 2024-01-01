rawpixel
Ono no Komachi, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by Yashima Gakutei
Ono no Komachi, from the series "Framed Pictures of Women for the Katsushika Circle (Katsushikaren gakumen fujin awase)" by Yashima Gakutei

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

