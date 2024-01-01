https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954978Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Woman with Symbols of the First Dream of the New Year by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 220 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 550 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadYoung Woman with Symbols of the First Dream of the New Year by Torii KiyonagaMore