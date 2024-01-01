rawpixel
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Fujiwara no Kanemichi in the play "Otomo no Matori," performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Fujiwara no Kanemichi in the play "Otomo no Matori," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the third month, 1726 by Tsunekawa Shigenobu

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Fujiwara no Kanemichi in the play "Otomo no Matori," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the third month, 1726 by Tsunekawa Shigenobu

