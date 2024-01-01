https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954996Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPleasure Boat at Ryogoku Bridge (Ryogoku suzumibune), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 379 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 947 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPleasure Boat at Ryogoku Bridge (Ryogoku suzumibune), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore