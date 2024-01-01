rawpixel
The Ebisu Festival on the Tenth Day of the First Month at Imamiya (Imamiya Toka Ebisu), from the series "Famous Views of…
The Ebisu Festival on the Tenth Day of the First Month at Imamiya (Imamiya Toka Ebisu), from the series "Famous Views of Osaka (Naniwa meisho zue)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

