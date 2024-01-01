rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955071
Spring Dawn in the New Yoshiwara (Shin Yoshiwara haru akebono no zu), from the series "Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho no…
Spring Dawn in the New Yoshiwara (Shin Yoshiwara haru akebono no zu), from the series "Famous Places in Edo (Edo meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

