https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEvening Rain at Massaki, Eight Views of the Sumida River (Sumidagawa hakkei, Massaki yau), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2010 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEvening Rain at Massaki, Eight Views of the Sumida River (Sumidagawa hakkei, Massaki yau), from the series "Famous Places in the Eastern Capital (Toto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore