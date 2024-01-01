rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955127
Sunset Glow of Late Summer (Choka no sekisho), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Four Seasons (Shiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga
Sunset Glow of Late Summer (Choka no sekisho), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Four Seasons (Shiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public Domain Free CC0 image

View CC0 License

Sunset Glow of Late Summer (Choka no sekisho), from the series "Eight Scenes of the Four Seasons (Shiki hakkei)" by Torii Kiyonaga

