rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955155
The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Ukishima Danjo (?) in the Play Shinasadame Soma no Mombi (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Ukishima Danjo (?) in the Play Shinasadame Soma no Mombi (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1770 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Onoe Kikugoro I as Ukishima Danjo (?) in the Play Shinasadame Soma no Mombi (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1770 (?) by Katsukawa Shunsho

More