The Beach at Takanawa (Takanawa kaigan), from the series "Thirty-six Views of the Eastern Capital (Toto sanjurokkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige II (Shigenobu)

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

