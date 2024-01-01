rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955250
Hota Beach in Awa Province (Boshu Hota no kaigan), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fuji sanjurokkei)" by…
Hota Beach in Awa Province (Boshu Hota no kaigan), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fuji sanjurokkei)" by Utagawa Hiroshige

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

