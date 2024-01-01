https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955420Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as the courtesan Agemaki in the play "Sukeroku Yukari no Hatsu-zakura," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 588 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1471 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as the courtesan Agemaki in the play "Sukeroku Yukari no Hatsu-zakura," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the third month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoMore