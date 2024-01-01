rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955439
The Army and Navy Attack and Capture Weihaiwei (Ikaiei rikukaigun kogeki senryo zu) by Kobayashi Ikuhide
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

