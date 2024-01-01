rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955444
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Juro in the play "Hanabusa Bunshin Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Juro in the play "Hanabusa Bunshin Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1733 (?) by Torii Kiyonobu II

Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro II as Soga no Juro in the play "Hanabusa Bunshin Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1733 (?) by Torii Kiyonobu II

More