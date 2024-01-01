https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955452Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherry Blossoms at Goten Hill (Gotenyama no hana), from the series "Famous Places in Edo (Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 786 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1966 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCherry Blossoms at Goten Hill (Gotenyama no hana), from the series "Famous Places in Edo (Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore