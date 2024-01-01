https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955492Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOystercatchers on the Sumida River (Sumidagawa, miyakodori), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2002 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOystercatchers on the Sumida River (Sumidagawa, miyakodori), section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeMore